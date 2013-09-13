50 Cent Talks “Control,” If He’s To Blame For NYC Rap’s Decline & More [LISTEN]

Every Tom, Dick, and Harry in Hip-Hop has weighed in on Kendrick Lamar‘s “Control” verse, and now it’s 50 Cent‘s turn. The Queens rapper sat with Funkmaster Flex to give his thoughts on the matter, speak on why he still doesn’t like Steve Stoute, and if he’s to blame for the climate of New York City rap.

Because 50 is well versed in beef and keeping Hip-Hop interesting, he was able to provide an interesting point of view on why the Compton MC’s words were needed.

“That was the line necessary to make everybody stop,” said the G-Unit mogul about Lamar’s “King of New York” claim. However, 5o felt like the responses fell short because the people expected either he or Jay Z to respond. “I already had wind of what he was doing,” the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ creator revealed and ultimately determined why he never chimed in.

To him, “Control” was just the 2013 version of his 1999 track “How To Rob,” but friendlier. If you’re unaware, 50 also set the game ablaze when he name dropped a list of prominent artists on the Trackmasters-produced record.

This made the conversation segue into current beefs, 50 Cent’s role in keeping Hip-Hop competitive, and how the residual effects have affected NYC in the long term.

Hear what they had to say below.

—

Photo: Rolling Stone