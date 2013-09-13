Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Inspect Still Under Renovation Mansion [PHOTOS]

In late 2012, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly dropped $11 million on a plush Bel Air, Calif. mansion, that they are still renovating. The couple paid a visit to their new crib to make sure the contractors were on the up and up.

TMZ reports:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $11 million love shack is still under construction — it has been for months — and Thursday they put some pressure on the contractors … by personally inspecting the quality of their work. K&K dodged piles of scrap lumber and plywood as they did a walking tour of the 10,000-square-foot Italian-style villa in Bel Air, CA … making sure the builders didn’t leave out any details… like the bowling alley. Or the hair salon. Or the gym. Or the baby’s nursery. Hopefully the walls of the house are really, really thick … ‘cuz Kanye likes to yell. And everybody knows … if the baby don’t sleep … nobody sleeps.

Yeezy must have hopped in the private jet because on Wednesday night he was in NYC at Pusha T’s listening session, where he dropped a classic rant against culture vultures while bigging up the G.O.O.D. Music artist.

Check out pics of Yeezy getting his HGTV on in the following pages.

—

Photos: TMZ