50 Cent – “NY” [VIDEO]

With Street King Immortal nowhere in sight, 50 Cent has whet fans’ appetites by releasing visuals for older material. Moments ago, debuted another for “NY” from his 5 (Murders By Numbers) mixtape.

The G-Unit frontman raps aggressively on the grimey cut from atop a Manhattan skyscraper. “You gon’ cause my next felony f**kin ’round, I get the Mac blowin/ My heart colder than that corner you get clapped on/ The crack gon’ show you the barrel, get my jack on,” spit 50.

Veteran director Eif Rivera shot the treatment.

Speaking of New York City, the mogul recently sat down with Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex to discuss Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse and more particularly, his “King of NY” line. “That was the line necessary to make everybody stop,” he said.

Check out the video for “NY” below.

Photo: YouTube