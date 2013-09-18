Kanye West & Uncle Charlie Wilson Perform “Bound 2” On Later…With Jools Holland

Don’t worry, we had to look up Later…With Jools Holland, too. Kanye West, and Uncle Charlie Wilson, hopped across the pond to perform “Bound 2” on the UK’s late night music television show.

Let us be the first to request that Yeezy bring Charlie Wilson wherever and whenever he performs. Also, West standing like a statue with his arms spread out while Wilson gets his sing on is absolutely hilarious.

“Bound 2” is the latest single from West’s Yeezus album. Check out the performance below.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Photo: Daily Motion