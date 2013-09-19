Meek Mill Gets Lesson On Skating From Lil Wayne [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne found peace in skateboarding when rap became a momentary afterthought. And he’s looking to bring other rappers into the fold, or at least that’s what’s inferred by this clip of the superstar teaching Meek Mill how to surf the concrete.

DJ Scoob Doo created a documentary and one portion follows the MMG affiliate’s Miami excursion with Tunechi, who plays Mr. Miyagi here. YMCMB‘s frontman gives Meek the step by step way to properly drop into a quarter pipe ramp. Those lessons didn’t translate very well, though, because the Philly native eventually saw the depressing side of gravity.

Separately, there are scenes of the Meek speaking on his upbringing, why he keeps his friends from home with him at most times, and more.

Get a good laugh via the visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube