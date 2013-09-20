Chris Brown Dry Snitches On Jay-Z, Says Rapper “Gets A Pass” For Stabbing Someone

After the infamous “Rumble In The Lambo,” a raged fueled exit from a Good Morning America taping and several Twitter outbursts, it seems R&B thug crooner Chris Brown is attempting to finally put a rhyme to his at times abrasive reason. In a cover story with Jet magazine, Breezy discusses his past mistakes, the impact of Trayvon Martin, juggling both Rihanna and long time on and off again girlfriend Karrueche Tran and even lightly dry snitches on Jay-Z.

In what seems to be a very telling question and answer sit-down with the iconic publication, Chris Brown opens up on numerous topics but for the life of him doesn’t get why Jay-Z gets treated as a media darling considering his former hustler past, while he remains the Mike Vick of R&B. According to theYBF.com, Brown was quoted as saying, “No disrespect, because I’m a fan, but nobody brings up the fact that [Jay Z] stabbed somebody and sold drugs. He gets a pass.”

Also in the interview, the “Fine China” singer explains his relationship with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. He said, “Relationships are the most difficult part. That’s why I was honest with those two girls and I put out that video. My ex and I broke up because of the “situation” and she had moved on. I fell in love with another girl. Then my ex came back, so it was like, ‘What is a man to do?’ I told them both the truth. I didn’t do the sucker role.”

The new issue of Jet hits newsstands September 23. Hit the next page to peep the cover that features Chris Brown.

Photo: XXL, Jet

