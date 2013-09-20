Kanye West Says Black Men Shouldn’t Wear Flip-Flops & That He’s The No. 1 Rock Star On The Planet

This is the Kanye West most people wanted to see, or were at least expecting, on Kris Jenner’s talk show. While over in the UK, Yeezy sat down for an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Zane Low, and from this short clip it is sure to be filled with audacious quotables.

The preview is only :50 seconds long, but we manage to get West’s sartorial advice on proper sandals etiquette, across racial lines. “No flip-flops for Black dudes, I don’t care where you at. Wear some hot ass Jordans on the beach.

Our condolences if Yeezy’s commentary makes you feel a ways about your sick Havainas collection. The full interview will be aired on Monday. Watch West speak on his ability to make a perfect album and how he’s the planet’s no.1 Rock star in the video below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: YouTube