Kanye West Performs “New Slaves” & “Blood On The Leaves” Jools Holland [VIDEO]

More footage surfaces from Kanye West‘s recent trip to Later…With Jools Holland. Apparently, the G.O.O.D. Music general also performed Yeezus tracks “New Slaves” and “Blood On The Leaves” along with “Bound 2.”

The oh so soulful “Uncle” Charlie Wilson was there the entire time to assist with vocals. Backed by a live band, the rapper/singer duo gave an acoustic rendition of the normally menacing “New Slaves.” However, “Blood On The Leaves” sounded pretty true to the original.

We motion that West keep the former Gap Band crooner at his hip for each performance. In fact, we hope he’ll appear on the “Yeezus” tour, co-starring Kendrick Lamar, when it begins October 19. Find dates for that here.

