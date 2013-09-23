Ja Rule – “Eerrthang” [LISTEN]

Ja Rule has a lot of work to do if he plans to return to prominence. Knowing this, he debuts “Eerrthang,” his second new release since being released from prison.

Strong winded synths dominate the track, as the Queens rapper tries his hand at the choppy flow that many rhymers fancy these days. Despite his lengthy bid behind bars, the veteran still sounds very comfortable on wax.

“Real n***as, bad b**ches, good p***y, that’s everything/ Fast money, new coupes, big jewels, that’s everything/ Jet set, yacht life, last night was everything,” chants Rule on the chorus. At the moment, there’s no word on where any of his recent will land. Perhaps we’ll see a Ja Rule album in the coming months.

Until details are made clear, enjoy “Eerrthang” below.

—

Photo: YouTube