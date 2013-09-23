DMX Will Appear On Doctor Phil This Wednesday [VIDEO]

DMX‘s appearance on the Dr. Phil talk show goes down this Wednesday, Sept. 25. By the looks of the trailer, the troubled rapper dsicussed all the issues that have unfortunately made him a TMZ regular, including child support payments and the now infamous naked hotel streaking incident.

Controversial rapper DMX opens up to Dr. Phil about his longtime battle with drug addiction, his erratic behavior and multiple headline-making arrests. Plus, how does he explain a recent streaking incident in a hotel that was caught on tape? Is he really troubled or just misunderstood?

Late last week, news broke that the “Get At Me Dog” rapper was broke and down to his last $50.

In the video below, X and Dr. Phil have a testy exchange when the rapper suggests the host doesn’t know what he’s talking about. This should be good. Watch below.

Photo: Domenick Nati