Kevin Durant Celebrates B-Day With Jay Z, Drake, Wale & More [PHOTOS]

Being an NBA superstar means Kevin Durant lives a charmed life so it goes without saying that his birthday should be epic. That said, KD celebrated his 25th born day with a party at NYC nightspot Avenue with a guest list that included Drake, Wale, the WNBA’s Skylar Diggins and this rapper/mogul named Jay Z.

Also spotted in the high end sports bar were Russell Westbrook, Bridget Kelly, Rajon Rondo, Adrienne Bailon and Mack Wilds aka Michael from The Wire. Back in June, KD inked a deal with Roc Nation Sports, joining a roster that includes Diggins, New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith and New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano.

Last night, Durant even received a cake that was molded in the shape of one of his Nike signature sneakers. Check out images from the festivities in the gallery.

