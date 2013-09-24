Juvenile – “Put That A** On Me Girl” [LISTEN]

From the looks of it, Juvenile has ample material ready to debut on the Internets. And today, he returns with a tune eloquently titled “Put That A** On Me Girl.”

The title alone says this song could only go in one direction. Think “Back That Azz Up,” in principle, over slowed down, melodic production. That’s essentially what Juvie The Great gave fans on this one.

“Toot that a$$ up/ Put your face down/ Tell me that you love me when you while I tear the bed down,” sings the New Orleans veteran before repeating chants of, and you guessed it, “put that a** on me girl” on the chorus.

But wait, there’s more. At least that’s what Juvenile reaffirms as the hazy beat phases out at the end of the track.

Hear “Put That A** On Me Girl” below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

[via HHNM]

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired