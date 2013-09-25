Drake & Chris Brown Squashed Beef In Las Vegas?

The long simmering, and occasional bottle throwing, beef between rapper Drake and singer Chris Brown has been squashed. Reportedly, the two artists linked up and settled their difference during this past weekend’s iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas.

Reports the New York Post:

The musicians — who got into an epic fracas at Soho nightclub W.I.P. in 2012 — hugged it out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. Sources tell us Drake and his crew came to the music fest on Friday specifically to watch Brown’s performance.

“Drake came on Friday with his whole crew, and watched Chris’ entire set,” we’re told.

After Brown came off stage, a spy told us: “They were backstage hugging and drinking.” We’re told the reunion went so well, the two even talked about creating some tracks together.

Sources tell us the mediator of the reunion was Def Jam music exec Abou Thiam — who’s one of Brown’s managers and a brother of rapper Akon. We’re told Thiam is “very friendly with Drake, and worked to try and get him and Chris together to put their differences aside.”

Drake released his new album, “Nothing Was the Same,” on Tuesday. Brown can be seen in the new dance movie “Battle of the Year.”