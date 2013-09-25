Drake Talks New Album, Kendrick Lamar, & More With Elliott Wilson [VIDEO]

Drake season is officially here, as his new album Nothing Was The Same is officially in stores. With that in mind, it was only right for veteran journalist Elliott Wilson to sit with the OVO rapper for the latest installment of his CRWN series.

NYU’s Skirball Center was packed to the gill, as the two discussed Drizzy‘s latest effort, his feelings on Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse, and more.

“What happened was, I was trying to make a body of work that from front to back was a complex body of work, but an easy listen,” said the Toronto native on why this LP is noticeably shorter. “I wanted it to be such a journey that once it’s over, you’re like ‘Man, I gotta listen again.’ Some of my favorite albums are like that.”

He continued, “This is the first time that I’m not searching for what I had in the past. I’m not even waiting for what’s to come in the future; I mean, I’m excited for it, but the present, the life that I’m living right now, is the greatest thing I could ask for. And I wanted to make that album.”

Watch part one of Drake and Wilson’s sit down courtesy of Myspace and premiered by Pitchfork below.

Photo: Myspace