Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs Kanye West’s BBC 1 Interview With Kids [VIDEO]

Many have shared their opinions on Kanye West’s candid interview with BBC 1’s Zane Lowe. However, none we’ve seen have been funnier that a spoof aired by Jimmy Kimmel last night.

The skit was based around the host’s favorite moment from the sit down — Yeezy’s emphatic anecdote about bringing a pair to leather jogging pants to Fendi six years ago. But this time, Kimmel recruited a few children to play the roles of West and Lowe.

“[Me and Virgil Abloh] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi and they said no. How many motherf***ers you done seen with the leather jogging pants?,” asked faux Kanye with a milkshake in tow. Yes, it was a ludicrous as it sounds.

See the footage from Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Photo: YouTube