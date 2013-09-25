Kanye West Speaks On Frustrations With The Fashion Industry [VIDEO]

Kanye West took an hour to get things off his chest during an intimate interview with BBC 1’s Zane Lowe. Broken down into a quartet of installments, part three shows G.O.O.D. Music’s general speaking more on his music and his frustrations with the fashion industry.

“Go listen to all my music. It’s the code to self-esteem,” he said. “If you’re a Kanye West fan, you’re not a fan of me. You’re a fan of yourself. You will believe in yourself. I’m just the espresso. I’m just the shot in the morning to get you going to make you believe you can overcome that situation that you’re dealing with all the time.”

But even with that fueling his efforts, the Chicago native wishes to uses his creativity in a range of ways — particularly fashion. However, he feels like the powers that be haven’t been willing to help.

According to West, “For me to do the Yeezy’s and not have a joint venture backing deal with Nike the next day would have been like if I made ‘Jesus Walks’ and was never allowed to make an album.”

Hear what else Kanye West had to say below.

—

Photo: YouTube