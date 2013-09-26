Drake Candidly Speaks On “Too Much” & More [VIDEO]

Fans will get a better gauge of Drake, where he’s at musically, in life, and more in part two of his discussion with Elliott Wilson. The MC shares interesting anecdotes about asking keeping up with the Internets, Jay Z for “Pound Cake,” the reason he penned “Too Much,” and the subsequent conversation with his mother about the record.

Speaking on the latter of the aforementioned records, Drizzy recalled giving his mom an iPod with Nothing Was The Same on it and asking her to listen to that song in particular. She was deeply upset by her son’s candidness on wax, and felt like the conversation should have been private.

“What I had to remind her of is that we have had this personal conversation many times over and I felt that it wasn’t going anywhere,” the OVO rapper said. In turn, he vented in the way he knows best.

Hear the full story in the footage below. Also, Drake was later joined by his producer and right hand man Noah “40” Shebib.

Photo: Myspace