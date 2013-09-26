CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Speaks On Being A “New Slave,” Kendrick Lamar, & Paparazzi [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The fourth and final installment of Kanye West and BBC 1 personality Zane Lowe‘s intimate discussion is here. This time around, the G.O.O.D. Music founder discusses no longer having the desire to create music alone, why he’s a “New Slave,” Kendrick Lamar, Paparazzi and more.

Prolific and outspoken in nature, the Chicago native speaks emphatically on each of the aforementioned topics. But this is because he’s a “new slave” by his definition.

“I’m 100 percent a part of it. I’m 100 percent in it. I’m 100 percent… I want to overcome it,” said West on how the term applies to him. According to West, he’s a slave to the passion. “Sometimes I’m the communicator of of it. Sometimes I’m the maker of it. Sometimes I’m the consumer of it. I’m in it. I’m in the game.”

However, he feels like celebrities and people in general are plagued by the need to outdo one another.

Hear Kanye West explain in detail below.

Photo: YouTube

"New Slaves" , BBC 1 , Kanye West , Kendrick Lamar , VIDEO , Yeezus , Zane Lowe

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close