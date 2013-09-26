Kanye West Speaks On Being A “New Slave,” Kendrick Lamar, & Paparazzi [VIDEO]

The fourth and final installment of Kanye West and BBC 1 personality Zane Lowe‘s intimate discussion is here. This time around, the G.O.O.D. Music founder discusses no longer having the desire to create music alone, why he’s a “New Slave,” Kendrick Lamar, Paparazzi and more.

Prolific and outspoken in nature, the Chicago native speaks emphatically on each of the aforementioned topics. But this is because he’s a “new slave” by his definition.

“I’m 100 percent a part of it. I’m 100 percent in it. I’m 100 percent… I want to overcome it,” said West on how the term applies to him. According to West, he’s a slave to the passion. “Sometimes I’m the communicator of of it. Sometimes I’m the maker of it. Sometimes I’m the consumer of it. I’m in it. I’m in the game.”

However, he feels like celebrities and people in general are plagued by the need to outdo one another.

Hear Kanye West explain in detail below.

