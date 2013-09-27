Kanye West Goes On Epic Twitter Rant Slandering Jimmy Kimmel Over Spoof [PHOTOS]

It looks like Kanye West finally got wind that Jimmy Kimmel spoofed his candid sit down with Zane Lowe. And according to the rapper’s latest Twitter rant, he isn’t happy.

“JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS,” read West’s introductory tweet. Given the G.O.O.D. Music MC’s history of venting on social networks, you know his messages grew more aggressive over time.

West gave a rationale for why the television host simply doesn’t understand his disdain for paparazzi, but slander soon followed. “SHOULD I DO A SPOOF ABOUT YOUR FACE OR YOU F-CKING BEN AFFLECK…#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!,” he later said.

Then came the memes. Yes, memes. Through it all, Kimmel kept his responses tactful and sarcastic, though.

See everything for yourself on the following pages. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

