Drake Participates In Q&A With Fans [VIDEO]

Drake allowed fans to put him in the hot seat during a Q&A session in the third and final installment of Elliott Wilson‘s CRWN discussion. Questions ranged from who’s the OVO rapper’s dream collaboration to what the lyrics on “Hold On, We’re Going Home” mean.

Of the latter Drizzy said, “In my life, I’m at a place where I can’t offer somebody that I’m with that much right now.” He continued, “I’m so committed to this — this room — that I can’t really offer somebody the nurturing and the dedication, and the loyalty and the consistency that it takes to maintain a relationship.”

Later, Wilson inquired if Drake felt any pressure defending his spot among Hip-Hop’s elite. “While you’re on the journey, you have to disconnect from the end goal,” responded the MC, quoting his uncle.

The Grammy winner is more focused on building with his fans. To him, that’s the key to success. See what else Drake had to say below.

—

Photo: Myspace