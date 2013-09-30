Gucci Mane Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail

Gucci Mane is in for another extended stay at his favorite resort; jail. The troubled rapper has been sentenced to six months in jail to a probation violation.

Guwop was arrested on September 14 after he allegedly cursed at a police officer, and a firearm and weed was found on his person after he was searched. Court documents show that Gucci La Flare was charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct, carry a concealed weapon and marijuana possession. Needless to say, all of the aforementioned are probation violations.

The Atlanta rapper will now be serving 183 days in the bing. This is just the last in bad news for Gucci.

According to XXL, he was dropped from Atlantic Records earlier this month due to his bizarre behavior and legal troubles. Rocko recently detailed going to Gucci’s home to speak to him shortly after being slandered in one of the “Lemonade” rapper’s Twitter tirades. Said Rocko: “Pray for homie.”

