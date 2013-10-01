Cam’ron – “Come And Talk To Me” [LISTEN]

On the eve of the release of the long delayed mixtape Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1, Cam’ron drops a freestyle remake of Jodeci’s classic “Come And Talk To Me.” The song is a return to Cam’s signature balance of flamboyance and clever wit.

We find Killa kicking some game to a female that soon finds the Harlemnite fending some of questions that leads to a very interesting reference to his former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO turned rival Jay Z.

“She said Jay made you a millionaire and looked me in the eye /Said cake, cake, cake – got that from the pies /We made each other millions, that was my reply /I had a mil’ before I met him baby that ain’t no lie /See he named some Harlem cats and the homey from the Chi’ /But my thing he ain’t name nobody from the ‘Stuy’,” the “Oh Boy” rapper explains.

Accordingly the conversation quickly turns back to his flaunting ways and the result is standout track that is sure to have Dipset fans eager to hear more.

October 1 is the official release date of both Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1 and his newest film venture First Of The Month. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

—

Photo: E1 Entertainment