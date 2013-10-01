Jay Z Covers New Issue Of Vanity Fair

Add another one to Jay Z‘s extensive list of epic magazine covers. The Brooklyn rapper turned mogul lands on the front of the November 2013 issue of Vanity Fair.

Renowned stylist June Ambrose-the woman who put Diddy in the shiny suits—let the word out when she posted a photo of the cover on her Instagram account. The hashtag heavy caption reads: “#MaverickMonday Airport Chronicles: Staytuned 4 the Adventures of #JayandJune #westcoastweekly (cover#styledbyjune).”

In the story, Hova talks about everything from what Blue Ivy listens to on down to his mom knowing he was dealing drugs as a teen, and how his illicit past has helped him as a sports agent.

Says Vanity Fair:

Jay’s checkered past taught him a few things that he says will come in handy in his new role as a sports agent: “I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” he tells Robinson. “To be in a drug deal, you need to know what you can spend, what you need to re-up. Or if you want to start some sort of barbershop or car wash—those were the businesses back then. Things you can get in easily to get out of [that] life. At some point, you have to have an exit strategy, because your window is very small; you’re going to get locked up or you’re going to die.”

Hova is seen rocking what looks like a white tuxedo jacket and a bowtie. We doubt it’s Roc-a-wear, though. This is actually the “Picasso Baby” rapper’s second VF cover after gracing it back in November 2007.

Recently, Jay Z and Barneys New York announced their collaborative “A New York Holiday” collection. Check out the full JayZ Vanity Fair cover on the flip.

