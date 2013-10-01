E-40 ft. T.I. & Chris Brown – “Episode” [LISTEN]

Only a small fraternity of rappers can say they have been putting in work as long and as consistently as E-40. Forty Water drops a new cut called “Episode,” featuring T.I. and Chris Brown.

Over a haunting key groove, hooked up by Disko Boogie, 40 and Tip take turns kicking that lingo about bagging females while Breezy holds down the hook. “I’m about that verb, that action/have the coochie having contractions/When I be smashing and smacking and stabbing, thrusting and thrashing, spits 40.

The Ambassador of the Bay is currently prepping a triple album, The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil 4, 5 & 6. We still need that book of slang, though.

Listen to “Episode” below.

Photo: YouTube