Diddy Explains The Type Of Music Revolt TV Will Play [VIDEO]

Sean “Diddy” Comb‘s Revolt TV Network launches October 21, but many are still wondering what type of music the channel will play. The Bad Boy Records founder and mogul explains just that in a new PSA.

Reports the Huffington Post:

“The best of rock, the best of EDM, the best of hip-hop — the future of music,” Diddy says in a new video debuting exclusively on HuffPost Entertainment and XXL.com. “We may play some country music if it’s funky enough. Ain’t no closed-mindedness with music. Revolt is a multi-genre, multi-platform music network We gon’ play that new shit. The stuff that other people are afraid to play. If you like good music, you finally have a home.”

Revolt, which has already been making waves as an highly engaging Twitter channel, will launch on television in major markets on Oct. 21. A countdown is already ticking away on the company’s website. The channel is being billed as “social by design” and will launch with all-music programming: videos, music news and interviews.