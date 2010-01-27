Lupe Fiasco Wants Collaborative Album With Jay Electronica; “L.A.S.E.R.S.” [Audio Included]

“He’s a good guy. I respect him as an MC.”

In today’s frenzy of Hip Hop artists, it’s hard to pin point one that can stand out in the sea full of sharks.

An artist with such caliber as Lupe Fiasco must find it hard in the search for other rappers that can meet his lyrical ability, but clearly Fiasco sees something in the up and coming Jay Electronica that most others have already known for quite some time.

Both known as remarkable wordsmiths and lyricists, the fans of Hip Hop were initially ready for the two to be placed on opposite sides and engage in a lyrical war to see who would topple the other.

With L.A.S.E.R.S. turned in awaiting the politics from the record label, Lupe has stated that he has yet another goal to accomplish, in the form of linking with Electronica for an album.

Speaking on Tony Touch’s Toca Tuesdays show on Shade45, the Chicago native gave some insight to his rap dreams which he hopes to bring to life.

“That’s bigger than the album. I wanna do a whole album with Jay. I wanna do a whole record Jay Electron.”

He also stated that there is still life in the project that is Child Rebel Soldiers between himself, Kanye West and Pharrell, but the whole Jay collaboration might be sticking for people a little more in this particular climate in music. No offense, just saying.

Check below to hear Lupe Fiasco speak more on what to expects from L.A.S.E.R.S.