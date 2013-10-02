Drake’s Nothing Was The Same Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard

Drake‘s new album delivered, at least commercially. The Toronto rapper’s third proper project, Nothing Was The Same, lands this week at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper’s latest project sold 658,000 units, according to Soundscan. That makes the YMCMB artist’s project the second best selling debut of 2013, second only to Justin Timberlake’s The 20/20 Experience, which sold 968,000 copies on its way to a no. 1 debut back in March.

Drake managed to squeak out more first week copies than his sophomore album, Take Care, which sold 631,000 records its first week in stores.

This is just the latest win this week from Drizzy. On Monday, September 30, he was announced as a creative consultant for NBA franchise the Toronto rappers. Next up is the Would You Like A Tour? national tour featuring Miguel and Future.

