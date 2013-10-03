Chris Brown & Drake Hanging In The Studio [PHOTOS]

While Drake is ducking shots from Kendrick Lamar, he is apparently hanging in the studio with his now former nemesis Chris Brown.
Reports Billboard:
Chris Brown and Drake are back to being buddies.
The pair, who allegedly brawled at a New York nightclub last year, have apparently put aside their differences and it seems they’re making music together.
The unusual development was revealed with a six-word post on Brown’s Facebook page: “Hangin with Drake in the studio.”
It’s unclear precisely what the pair have been getting up to in the studio, though it’s likely Drake has joined in on sessions for Brown’s collab-filled “X” album.
Drizzy and Breezy allegedly squashed their beef during the iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas in late September.
However, no photos of the two artists together and chummy have been revealed as of yet. Check out some flicks of the new buddies kicking it in the studio in the gallery, courtesy of Necole Bitchie.
Chris Brown’s X is due in stores November 19.
Photo: New York Post
