Chris Brown & Drake Hanging In The Studio [PHOTOS]

While Drake is ducking shots from Kendrick Lamar, he is apparently hanging in the studio with his now former nemesis Chris Brown.

Reports Billboard:

Chris Brown and Drake are back to being buddies.

The pair, who allegedly brawled at a New York nightclub last year, have apparently put aside their differences and it seems they’re making music together.

The unusual development was revealed with a six-word post on Brown’s Facebook page: “Hangin with Drake in the studio.”

…

It’s unclear precisely what the pair have been getting up to in the studio, though it’s likely Drake has joined in on sessions for Brown’s collab-filled “X” album.