Juicy J – “All I Blow Is Loud” [VIDEO]

Juicy J admittedly has an affinity for all forms of inebriation. This was proven again on track 13 from Stay Trippy, titled “All I Blow Is Loud,” which can now be seen in visual form.

The Taylor Gang rapper literally walks through the dark with a flashlight. Scenes switch to the veteran being tempted by a woman wearing a gas mask and a random guy wielding a shotgun looking to catch someone with the jux. In other words, it looks like the Juiceman had a pretty bad trip with a cliff hanger finale.

Jonathan Andrade directed the treatment.

Juicy J’s Stay Trippy is available on iTunes right now. See how the story plays out in the video for “All I Blow Is Loud” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: YouTube