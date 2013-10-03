Juicy J – “All I Blow Is Loud” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Juicy J admittedly has an affinity for all forms of inebriation. This was proven again on track 13 from Stay Trippy, titled “All I Blow Is Loud,” which can now be seen in visual form.

The Taylor Gang rapper literally walks through the dark with a flashlight. Scenes switch to the veteran being tempted by a woman wearing a gas mask and a random guy wielding a shotgun looking to catch someone with the jux. In other words, it looks like the Juiceman had a pretty bad trip with a cliff hanger finale.

Jonathan Andrade directed the treatment.

Juicy J’s Stay Trippy is available on iTunes right now. See how the story plays out in the video for “All I Blow Is Loud” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

