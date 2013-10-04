Lauryn Hill – “Consumerism” [LISTEN]

On the tail end of a three month bid for tax evasion, Lauryn Hill has a loaded conversation on a track titled “Consumerism.” And she’s back to good old fashioned rappity-rap, too.

Pulsating percussion rattles, as Ms. Hill examines a host of “isms” and have how they’re affecting society for better or worse. “Modernism has created modern prisons,” she explains at one point.

Additionally, the legendary rapper and singer released a statement regarding her reasoning for the record that you can see below:

“Consumerism is part of some material I was trying to finish before I had to come in. We did our best to eek out a mix via verbal and emailed direction, thanks to the crew of surrogate ears on the other side. Letters From Exile is material written from a certain space, in a certain place. I felt the need to discuss the underlying socio-political, cultural paradigm as I saw it. I haven’t been able to watch the news too much recently, so I’m not hip on everything going on. But inspiration of this sort is a kind of news in and of itself, and often times contains an urgency that precedes what happens. I couldn’t imagine it not being relevant. Messages like these I imagine find their audience, or their audience finds them, like water seeking it’s level.”

“Consumerism” is currently available via iTunes. Give it a listen and share your thoughts in the comments.

