Lauryn Hill Released From Federal Prison

Lauryn Hill is a free woman. The ex-Fugees singer and MC was released from federal prison this morning (Oct. 4) after serving a 3-month sentence for tax evasion.

TMZ reports:

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Hill — aka Inmate #64600-050 — was released early Friday morning from the minimum security Federal Correction Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

Hill had been locked up since July 8 … after failing to pay taxes on more than $1.8 million in income she earned between 2005 and 2007.

Fun Fact: The prison where Lauryn served time is same prison that “Orange Is the New Black” takes place in. LOOK OUT FOR CRAZY EYES!!!