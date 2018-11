Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caught some flack for jetting off to Paris while leaving their new baby, North West, back at home. Now back stateside, Yeezy’s baby mama shared a new pic of her bundle of joy.

“I missed waking up with my little [Angel emoticon],” read Kim’s caption on the Instagram pic of “Nori” swaddled up.

Check out the new and old flick baby West, and her parents kicking it in Paris, in the gallery. You care.

—

Photos: Instagram

