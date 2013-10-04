Cam’ron Claims DOPE Collab Is Fraudulent, Brand Responds [PHOTOS]

Cam’ron‘s popularity and cult icon status has come to a head, as numerous streetwear brands have been working on capsule collections with the rapper. Following a Dipset jersey and a collaboration with ALIFE, there’s one forthcoming release that the Harlem native claims is fraudulent and refuses to co-sign.

California based company, DOPE Couture, has t-shirts and a snapback cap feature some of Cam’s infamous quotes, lyrics and previous affinity for the color pink. But during a recent interview with karencivil.com, he set the record straight.

“That’s something that my manager British [Young] had worked out, and I knew nothing about it,” Cam’ron explained. “To make a long story short, I didn’t know I was as big as I was in the fashion world. When I did these ALIFE shirts, a lot of people hollered at me to do capsule collections with them. This dude calls from DOPE like, ‘Yo, we’re putting out the capsule Cam clothes deal that we made in a couple weeks.'”

He continued, “I never signed off on anything with them. I didn’t cosign on the artwork or the designs. I’m not going to allow them to have had conversations with my manager a year and a half ago about doing something because their company is in trouble, and now they see that I’m doing good in fashion, they think they just gon’ throw this out there. I’m not cosigning that. I’ll put it on Instagram and everything that I’m not doing it.”

However, DOPE countered the claims by liberating a photo of a contract donning what looks to be Cam’ron’s signature. Both parties may want to figure this on ASAP, because the capsule collection is set to release tomorrow (October 5).

See the aforementioned flick and the capsule collection that has Cam’ron up in arms on the following pages.

[spotted at HNHH]

—

Photo: Instagram, DOPE,

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »