Cam’ron Talks Movies & Jay Z’s “Pound Cake” Verse [VIDEO]

Cam’ron is making movies now. The Harlem rapper is making short films, which he plans to drop monthly, along with accompanying music, starting in January. Killa also elaborated on the bars he dropped in response to Jay Z’s “Pound Cake” verse.

Reports Miss Info:

We know it’s been a while since MissInfo.TV brought you an exclusive Cam’ron interview but the wait is over. This past Monday, Miss Info and I went down to check out Killa’s new webseries First of the Month. Think Killa Season but way more hilarious and violent. If that’s even possible. On top of that, Cam is also dropping a new EP with each episode at the first of every month. Starting in January, Harlem’s own is bringing his unique brand of urban cinema to Youtube.

In part 1 of his chat with Miss Info, Cam breaks down everything on his new movies, Netflix deal, music and more. This is just small dose of Info’s chat—you know we had to ask about Jay Z name dropping Cam on Drake’s “Pound Cake.” Stay tuned for part 2!