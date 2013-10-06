Jay Z Kicks Off “Magna Carter” World Tour, Performs “Pound Cake” & “Dead Presidents II” [VIDEO]

On Friday night (Oct. 4), Jay Z kicks off the Magna Carter world tour in Manchester. Hova performed plenty of cuts from his catalog but in the footage below we get a taste of the old (“Dead Presidents II” from Reasonable Doubt) and the new (“Pound Cake” from Drake’s recent Nothing Was The Same).

The European leg of the “Picasso Baby” rapper’s tour runs through the end of October while stateside portion begins Nov. 30 in St. Paul, MN. That gives Hova time to be in town (NYC) when his “A New York Holiday” collection with Barneys New York officially launches on Nov. 20. The very next date is tonight (Oct. 6) in Ireland.

Watch Jay Z perform “Pound Cake” and “Dead Presidents II” below and on the flip.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

—

Photo: YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »