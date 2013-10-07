DJ Khaled – Suffering From Success Track List [PHOTO]

After months worth of single releases, shameless plugs, and the like, DJ Khaled is finally in a space to drop his seventh studio album, Suffering From Success. It’ll be in stores in a few weeks time, but before then, the Miami local liberates the track list to heighten anticipation.

Much like Khaled’s past albums, this projects features a large crop of artists one could consider a list of usual suspects. Over 18-tracks in total, guest appearances include Nicki Minaj, Diddy, Rick Ross, Future, Meek Mill, T.I., 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Ace Hood, Wale, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Big Sean, J. Cole, Scarface, Lil Wayne, and more.

Yes, the list of features is longer than what he named.

Suffering From Success will be available for purchase October 22 via We the Best/Cash Money/Republic. Check out the track list below.

1. Obama (Winning More Interlude)

2. Suffering From Success (Feat. Future & Ace Hood)

3. I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie (Feat. Diddy, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I. & Swizz Beatz)

4. You Don’t Want These Problems (Feat. 2 Chainz, Ace Hood, Meek Mill, French Montana, Rick Ross, Big Sean & Timbaland)

5. Blackball (Feat. Future, Ace Hood & Plies)

6. No Motive (Feat. Lil Wayne)

7. I’m Still (Feat. Chris Brown, Ace Hood, Wiz Khalifa & Wale)

8. I Wanna Be With You (Feat. Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross & Future)

9. No New Friends (Feat. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil’ Wayne)

10. Give It All To Me (Feat. Mavado & Nicki Minaj)

11. Hells Kitchen (Feat. J. Cole & Bas)

12. Never Surrender (Feat. Akon, Anthony Hamilton, Jadakiss, John Legend, Meek Mill & Scarface)

13. Murcielago (Doors Go Up) (Feat. Birdman & Meek Mill)

14. Black Ghost (Feat. Vado)

15. Helen Keller (Feat. Kat Dahlia)

16. At The Top (Feat. Mavado)

