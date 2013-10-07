Jay Z Forgets Lyrics To “No Church In The Wild” In UK [VIDEO]

Jay Z the homie, I hate it had to be him. The legend kicked off night one of the “Magna Carter” tour in Manchester, but he experienced a slight bump in the road when he forgot the lyrics to Watch The Throne‘s “No Church In The Wild.”

Yes, you read that right. The Brooklyn native got caught up towards the middle of the verse, and could only fill in with rhythmic pauses and inputs of phrases he could remember. His attempts to downplay the awkward moment, didn’t go over the crowd’s head to say the least.

We’ve seen this happen to rappers before.

Without discrediting Hov’s outstanding track record in the sport of Hip-Hop, we’d like to hear him explain why he wasn’t quite ready on game day this time around. We doubt that he’d give a statement even remotely similar to Allen Iverson’s “practice” rant, though.

See the footage below.

