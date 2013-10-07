The 15 Reasons Why Derrick Rose Will Silence Naysayers

It’s been 526 days since the former NBA MVP laced up and took to the basketball court. Now, after Derrick Rose put some numbers on the boards, we break down how the Windy City Assassin will curb all haters this coming season.

Derrick Rose played 20 minutes in his first game back with the Chicago Bulls, putting up 13 points (including a breakaway slam dunk) and 3 assists. After putting up his first bucket since tearing his left ACL in the 2012 playoff opener against Philadelphia, Rose gave fans a pre-season glimpse at his rejuvenated explosiveness, blurring speed against defenders and reminded the league just how lethal of a finisher he is.

Looking like the Rose of old throughout the time he was put in, Monday night’s (10/7) game against the Memphis Grizzlies won’t be much different than his initial game: Chicagoans will hold their breath, the opposition will challenge any perceived weaknesses and coach Tom Thibodeau will manage Rose’s minutes. “We’ll gradually build him up,” said the former NBA coach of the year. “But if he needs rest, we’ll get him out.”

Even if there was some rust evident during his play, Rose’s athleticism still places him atop the league’s most coveted point guards. And the fearlessness he showed in attacking the Indiana Pacers‘ big men proved that Rose doesn’t have much cobwebs to shake off before the regular season bout against the defending champs, the Miami Heat, on October 29.

With every stride, every shot and every twitch by Rose being ogled by a legion of fans, critics and sports analysts, we take a look at the 15 Reasons Why D. Rose Will Silence Naysayers—and be a welcomed sight for basketball fans everywhere.

