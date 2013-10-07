Lauryn Hill Skipping House Arrest & Going On Tour

Lauryn Hill was just released from federal prison a few days ago, and she’s not wasting anytime when it comes to getting her music career back on track. Reportedly, despite being ordered to three months of home confinement as part of her jail sentence for tax evasion, the ex-Fugees singer and MC is going on tour next month.

Reports TMZ:

Lauryn has been confined to 3-months of home detention as part of her sentence for tax evasion — but here’s the thing … She wants to go on tour from Nov. 15th through Dec. 31st, so she asked the judge to give her a pass so she could tour — and we’ve learned the judge is down with it.

As we reported … Lauryn was freed from jail last week and she wants to resume her career STAT.

Lauryn — who has a new single out — can now start signing on at specific venues for the concerts. But prison officials will still keep tabs on her — she’ll have to run all the details — dates, cities, hotels — past her probation officer.

On New Year’s Day … the party’s over, and Lauryn will have to return home to complete her home detention sentence.