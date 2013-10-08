Eminem – “Survival” [VIDEO]

Eminem is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, next month. But before then, the veteran offers up a visual for “Survival.”

The track originally appeared in a commercial for Call Of Duty: Ghosts towards the end of summer. Staying consistent, Eminem incorporates game footage into scenes shot in an abandoned warehouse. There, the Detroit native flexes his wit and lyrical prowess in a song that’s a clear homage to the Beastie Boys.

And that’s no mistake, because Eminem is working closely with the legendary Rick Rubin, who served as an executive producer on The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Expect more the the Shady Records CEO, as his upcoming eighth studio LP releases November 5. Check out the video for “Survival” below and give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube