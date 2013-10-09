Drake, Macklemore, & More To Headline GRAMMY Nominations Concert

In a few month’s time, music’s elite will gather at the 55th annual GRAMMY Awards. But prior to then, Grammys announced that a few sure-to-be nominees in Drake, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Robin Thicke, and Keith Urban will have headlining performances at “The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!!.”

December 6 is when you can expect the aforementioned stars to grace the stage at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater. LL Cool J will host the festivities, scheduled to air live on CBS at 10 pm EST. The legendary rapper will announce nominations in major categories, including “Album of the Year.”

Grammys will announce more performers in the near future. If you desire to attend “The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!!,” you can purchase tickets at axs.com Thursday, October 17.

The GRAMMY awards will invade The Staples Center the following month on January 26.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Instagram