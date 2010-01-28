CLOSE
Jadakiss Channels Biggie for Coogi Photo Shoot & Ad

Since his days of coming up in the game, depending on how someone looks at it, he still might be on that come up, Jadakiss stated and still holds that the Notorious B.I.G. is one of his biggest inspirations in the music game and will forever be his top lyricist.

Clearly, there’s no denying his admiration for his fallen teacher with his recent photo shoot for Coogi, which, coincidentally, seemed to be Biggie’s brand of choice back in the day.

The Inspiration

Commemorating his fallen friend better than no other, “Letter To B.I.G.” sounds off in the background,

Without an album and a pending L.O.X. project, for whatever reason, Kiss has to make that money elsewhere in the meantime.

As a matter of fact Jada, what happened to that album Top 5 Dead or Alive that the streets were hearing about back in 2009?

