Jay Z Presents: Made In America Documentary [VIDEO]

Last night Showtime premiered the Made In America, a full-length documentary directed by Ron Howard on last year’s first annual Philadelphia-based festival created and curated by none other than Jay Z.

In the film, the doc serves as a vessel for what it means to be “made in America,” and tells this story through dialogues with Hov and other artists on the bill like D’Angelo, Run DMC, The Hives, Skrillex, Janelle Monáe, Rita Ora, Miike Snow, and more.

There’s also a scope placed on numerous Philly area locals trying to live out their dreams through entrepreneurial ventures and how the festival assisted with this. This portion certainly adds a bit of humanity to the 90-minute piece, which you can see below.

[via Yardie/MrWorldPremiere]

Photo: RadicalMedia