Nas, Drake, Jeezy, Ludacris & More Party In ATL [PHOTOS]

It was a proverbial movie last night in Atlanta, as Nas took over Prive nightclub. Not alone, the Queensbridge lyricists enjoyed the night alongside local superstars Ludacris and Young Jeeezy, as well as Drake and a host of other notable figures.

The collective of rappers partied in the VIP section of the packed out venue, while partaking in libations courtesy of their respective liquor brand affiliations. Nas, a brand ambassador for Hennessy, sipped on the premium cognac. Meanwhile, Jeezy kept a double-cup of Tequila Avión in tow, which fulfilled his duties as a “multicultural advisor.”

Drake could be seen sporting a Supreme pullover and the upcoming cool grey and infrared Air Jordan 10s while socializing with his veteran peers.

See flicks from the festivities on the following pages.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATL Pics

