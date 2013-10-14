KiD CuDi & Childish Gambino Have A Track In The Works?

Now, this may come as a surprise to some, but it seems like fans of Childish Gambino and KiD CuDi can expect a collaborative track in the future. The revelation was made during a conversation between the two on Twitter.

After the Gambino, aka actor/comedian Donald Glover, tweeted a gif image of himself with Cudder, captioned “head bobbin.” The former G.O.O.D. Music artist replied a day later, saying “haha sick! Ima hit u when im back in LA mane, lets finish that jam if possible.”

CuDi is currently on “The Cud Life” tour with former G.O.O.D. partner in rhymer Big Sean, Odd Future’s Tyler, The Creator and XXL Freshman Logic. That said, the Internets may have to wait a bit to hear what materialized from their session.

We can probably expect the cut to appear on Glover’s upcoming Because The Internet project.

See the tweets from Childish Gambino and KiD CuDi on the following pages. You excited to hear a record from the duo?

—

Photo: Childish Gambino

1 2 3 4Next page »