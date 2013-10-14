Joey Bada$$ – “Hilary Swank” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ continues to push his free project, Summer Knights, with the release of a visual for “Hilary Swank.”

A trip through a passage way that looks to be inspired by the one seen in Being John Malkovich takes the Brooklyn MC on a cosmic journey. From there, we see him revisit classic moments in his life and create some new ones in the process.

Bada$$, one of a few NYC rappers to release a proper rebuttal for “Control,” also included a scene of Kendrick Lamar saying he was a fan. But for us, the pinnacle moment of the treatment comes when footage of the late Pro Era MC, Capital STEEZ, freestyling over Jay Z’s “So Ghetto” shows during the treatment’s closing moments.

See it for yourself below.

