Eminem – “Rap God” [LISTEN]

To those saying Eminem has lost a step or two on the microphone, we suggest that you listen to his new release “Rap God.” Yes, that’s the title of his latest The Marshall Mathers LP 2 release, and as brash as it may be, the superstar backs up his claims.

Far from your formal track, Em rhymes for six minutes straight — with no chorus in sight — over spastic production. It’ll definitely take numerous spins to catch all of the intricate lyrics spit on this one.

“Rap God” is the third drop from MMLP2, and was preceded by “Bezerk” and “Survival.” Eminem’s forthcoming album is due to release November 5. Until then, lend an ear to “Rap God” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Shady Records