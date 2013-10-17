Curren$y ft. Lil Wayne & Birdman – “442” [LISTEN]

You can always count on Curren$y to drop a song that’s very player. For his latest feat, he debuts the full version of a record called “442,” featuring his former Young Money/Cash Money consigliere Lil Wayne and Birdman.

Spitta nearly mumbles the chorus, which reiterates the title repeatedly. Chants of “Fo-fourty-two, fo-fourty-two, I’m burning gas like a fo-fourty-two,” gives the cut an almost anthemic feel.

As the saying goes, one should always watch for the hook, but the verses are particularly potent here as well. The trio ultimately stick to the braggadocios verses we’ve come to expect from rappers. However, pair this with the song’s soulful, drum-rattling production, and you can sophisticated trunk music, as Stalley would say.

There’s no word on where Curren$y’s “442” will land, so for the moment enjoy the radio rip below as a freebie.

Photo: YouTube