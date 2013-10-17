Cam’ron Freestyles On 106 & Park’s “The Backroom” [VIDEO]

Cam’ron has been the topic of conversation since he released his Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1 mixtape. Building on that momentum, the Harlem native appeared on BET’s 106 & Park to kick a freestyle in “The Backroom.”

“I’m in shorty crib, just met her yesterday/ She look good, I’mma put her on my resume/ She gave me top, guess going on her resume/ I f**ked and let then her breathe, she said you take my breath away,” Killa Cam rapped, comedically.

More bars like this can be heard on Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1.

In fact, Cam’ron has been dropping jewels on all fronts. He recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to clear up all of the misconceptions in his career, prior beefs, and more.

See him freestyle in “The Backroom” below.

—

Photo: BET