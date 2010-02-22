New Artist Spotlight: “Kollosus”

With the South dominating the rap game, young soldiers are looking to keep the movement strong with hard lyrics and a strong flow. One of the young ones in the game is Kollosus repping the streets of Atlanta and Jamacia.

With a resume of mixtapes and collaborations already under his belt, Kollosus hopes to be a household name in the near future, while becoming one of the premiere MCs of the South. HipHopWired.com recently chatted with Kollosus to get a little more insight about his past and how he expects to emerge in the future.

Hip-Hop Wired: I know you’re pretty young, how did you get into the game and what was your first break?

Kollosus: I met Block two years ago at a talent showcase that the radio station had for “The Screen Test.” Whoever won got to go on “The Screen Test.” Block was a guest judge, he saw me do what I was doing and he sent four people to come get me after I got off stage and asked me to come in the studio the next day. We’ve been rolling since then. I got my situation with Capitol like four months ago, got that up and running, so just working, everything going good in my favor. Just taking advantage of my blessings.

Hip-Hop Wired: So where did you get your name from exactly?

Kollosus: I’ve been Kollosus since 10th grade since I started rapping, soon as I started rapping I said I wanted to be Kollosus. Colossus is a statue, it’s one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The word Colossus actually means larger than life, it’s spelled with a C, my real name is Kirk , and so I put a K on it so it’s Kirk larger than life.

Hip-Hop Wired: Tell me a little bit about working with Block Ent. What’s it like collaborating with people on Block ENT like Young Joc and Gorilla Zoe and everybody.

Kollosus: It’s amazing, man. I don’t want to call it fun and I don’t want to call it work, it’s what I choose to do man. I wake up every day and I love doing it. From meeting other artists, I don’t want to say that I’m not star struck, but when I meet all these people I feel like it’s somebody else that’s in the same grind as me. They just real further ahead than me. When it comes to the music, I feel comfortable. I like vibing, I love it man.

Hip-Hop Wired: Do you feel like this was an overnight thing or do you feel like this was a long time coming?

Kollosus: Man I’ve been in and out of the studio recording and doing this since 2002. I was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica and I moved when I was like 16 or 17, so I was already raised. I moved to Atlanta in 2001, my cousin put me on to southern music and I fell in love with it. I started pursuing it, going to the studio and performing at open mics since 2002. It’s 2010, it’s been eight years so I aint gonna say it’s overnight. I really been working really hard for this every day for approximately eight years.

Hip-Hop Wired: So when you hear about the situation between Joc, Block and Diddy and money being mishandled and not getting what you’re supposed to get, does it ever make you nervous about being with Block Entertainment or the industry period?

Kollosus: Not one bit, because if you got your situation, communication, and paperwork right, you’ll be good. There are Managers and CEOs but it’s on you to have your situation and everything right before you do whatever you do. So honestly, no man, it doesn’t affect me at all. The communication I got with Block and Capitol I have never had no problems and I don’t see nothing happening. Any promises that they made they kept up. Honestly man, you have your end right and you should be alright in my view.

Hip-Hop Wired: Tell me about your new album coming up and the single, “Breaking Bread.”

Kollosus: I am, supposed to come out March, 2010. “Breaking Bread” is the single, produced by Jack Pot with Rico Love putting the hook together. Capitol told me it was crazy and I hopped on it. They loved the finished product so much they just went ahead and pushed the buttons and said we gonna run with this as the first single. So right now we pushing that and hopefully it should hit the radio and international radio sometime early January and we should be shooting the video around then as well. Just working, working, and working. Hopefully I can make some kind of crazy magic happen. I got like 3 or 4 months to make this magic happen so I got a lot of work to do.

Hip-Hop Wired: Anybody you collaborating with on the album?

Kollosus: Man I got features with Gucci, Jody Breeze, Gorilla Zoe, and Sean Kingston. I got a song with Jody Breeze, Wayne, B.O.B., and Jeezy. I got production from Drumma Boyy, Zaytoven, and everybody man. If they cool and if they working, I’m working with them.

Hip-Hop Wired: Where can we get info on your current projects and any other upcoming projects that you got coming out that you want the world to know about?

Kollosus: My MySpace, my Facebook and Twitter. Kollosus, just Google it, and everything they need going to come up.

Hip-Hop Wired: You got any other projects that you’re working on or are you just focusing on your album right now.

Kollosus: We just dropped a major mixtape and it’s nothing in the streets that’s like it right now. DJ Scream & Kollosus, the title of the mixtape is “Kolossal Activity.” We pushing real hard right now to get that buzzing crazy in the street. I’m just pushing that mixtape for now and the single. Just working, hitting a new city every day and either I’m in a new city or I’m in a studio.

Hip-Hop Wired: The South has been controlling Hip-Hop for the past few years now.

What do you feel that you’re going to bring that’s different from the southern rap that you hear from these trap rappers?

Kollosus: First of all, I’m not a southern rapper. I’m a southern reggae Hip-Hop artist. So my music by itself got its own lane even before I speak on it because of my background. I put the Reggae and Dance Hall influence in some of my music but I got straight Hip-Hop songs and straight reggae songs as well. I got reggae songs with Hip-Hop influences, I got Hip-Hop songs with Reggae influence, so really at the end of the day it’s a whole new lane. It’s not like I was this or somebody sound like me. No it’s a whole new highway.